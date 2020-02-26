City-dwellers, rejoice: the North Face is now making runway-worthy outerwear

When you think of Paris Fashion Week, brands such as Chanel and Hermès undoubtedly come to mind. But this year, the City of Lights welcomed a newcomer to fashion’s biggest event: the North Face.

The outdoor brand unveiled its latest collection for its high-end Black Series brand last week at an event featuring a performance by Brooklyn-based artist Yaeji and lots of performance fabric. And now, you can buy the Black Series pieces—which exist at the intersection of couture and technical sportswear and offer a sharper, more global look than the rain jacket that’s probably sitting in your closet.

Though the pieces (which range from a modernistic re-imagination of the Base Camp Duffel bag to a one-piece a Spectra Mountain Light Suit) might initially look like they’re from 2050, the shapes and colors of the Black Series are designed to be timeless. TNF Head of Global Creative Tim Hamilton hired a team of diverse creators with experience in everything from haute couture to top-of-the-mountain technical design to create the latest collection. Together, they distilled The North Face’s iconic styles to their purist form—and then rebuilt them into the Black Series.

That process allowed TNF to tap into high fashion while drawing on the brand’s legendary fabric technologies. The knee-length Mountain Light coat is made from TNF’s proprietary Futurelight fabric, which uses nanospinning weaving technology to create a waterproof material that’s breathable and soft—unlike that crunchy, shell-like outerwear that you’re used to. The woman’s slim-fit, water-repellent Jacquard Button Down Shirt (equally suited for rainy streets and upscale cocktail parties), incorporates the company’s Spun Spectra fiber, one of the world’s strongest and lightest fibers, which protects textiles from tears and abrasions. The Wool Ripstop Pant for women and men is made from a heavy-duty wool blend that is treated with a durable water-repellent finish for added resistance to the elements. Lastly, TNF used E-Knit construction on pieces such as the striking Graphic Bodysuit for women, which allows a garment to be woven with hardly any seams. The result is a clean aesthetic and a comfortable fit with next to no chafing (bless).

Other key pieces in the collection that are worth a look—and a purchase—include the 3-layer waterproof cape coat (that screams Gattaca in the best way), a nearly seamless lemon-colored hoodie, a cropped relaxed-fit blouson jacket for men, a take-it-anywhere cropped jacket for women, and a hypebeasts-only 3L Vest.

The Black Series collection ranges in price from $60 to $1,500 and is available here.