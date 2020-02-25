You’re probably not doing this one activity that can help your career

You want to get ahead at work, so you work hard, build your relationship with your boss, and perform brilliantly. But did you know one of the best things you can do for your career is away from the office? Volunteering is linked to higher wages, a greater likelihood of employment, and more fulfillment.

In 2018, a study published in Social Science Research found that those who volunteer tend to see a bump in their salary. A 2013 study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research also found positive correlations between volunteering and higher wages and between volunteering and the likelihood of employment. Volunteering can also contribute to more happiness and fulfillment, and the perception of having more time.

Why volunteering is good for you

Volunteering has a positive impact on your career for four reasons:

It’s a great way to build skills. In volunteer pursuits, you can take a leadership role or contribute to tasks where you haven’t tested your skills before.

It expands your social networks. Often, job growth comes through shifting to new positions or new companies. A network you build through volunteering can be instrumental in discovering these opportunities.

Others view the activity positively. When you’re applying for a new job (inside or outside your company) or reaching for a new, desirable project, leaders will likely see volunteer efforts as evidence of motivation, reliability, and a desire to contribute to your greater community.

It can contribute to your sense of self-worth and provide for well-being and meaning outside of work. When you’re fulfilled in your work-life as a whole, you’re more likely to be happy and to give your best to your job.

But if you have a full schedule (because who doesn’t?) or you’re already burning the candle at both ends, how can you find the time to volunteer? It’s important to know that when you volunteer, you’ll actually perceive you have more time. It may seem counterintuitive, but a 2012 study found that giving time selflessly—compared with wasting time or spending time on oneself—increased people’s perceptions of how much time they had.

So how do you make the most of volunteer experiences? Here are six tips to help others and help yourself.

1. Leverage your skills

Select volunteer opportunities based on where you can make the most impact with your existing skills. If you’re brilliant at organizing and project management, apply those skills to the local Habitat for Humanity build. If you’re a great reader, volunteer to help youth develop literacy through a program at your town’s library. You’ll feel good when you can use your skills well, and you’re contributing.

2. Build new skills

In addition to leveraging the talents you have, use volunteer opportunities to develop the skills where you might not yet be proficient. Perhaps you don’t get the chance to lead at work, but you can provide formal leadership to others outside of work. Manage the volunteer team on Tuesday nights at your school’s secondhand store or take accountability for the financials at the not-for-profit where you’re on the board. Leadership is a skill that’s transferable to any field, so when you develop it, the benefits for your paid work will be significant.