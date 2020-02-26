advertisement
Fast Company is hiring an architecture and urban design journalist

[Source Images: rawpixel/iStock]
By Fast Company1 minute Read

Co.Design, Fast Company‘s award-winning design news channel, is looking for an intrepid reporter and writer to cover architecture and urban design. You should have daily reporting experience, and you should be a critical thinker who’s as comfortable writing short news posts as you are reporting a 2,000-word feature. This is a full-time freelance position with competitive pay, no benefits. To apply, send your résumé, three clips, and a short note explaining why you’re interested in the job to Co.Design editor Suzanne LaBarre: suzannelabarre at gmail dot com.

