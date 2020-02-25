How ‘Hot Ones’ made the leap from cult web series to TV game show

But would you risk it all for $25,000?

Fans of the show and/or sadists who enjoy watching people be tortured by consuming some of the hottest hot sauce in the world now have a chance to taste-test their spice lord gangsta and win a cash prize on Hot Ones: The Game Show. The series, which debuted last Tuesday on TruTV, is the brainchild of host Sean Evans, executive producer Chris Schonberger, DIGA Studios, Michael Bloom at Bongo Pictures, and truTV. Despite the real reason people watch the show, Evans explains that one of the differences with Hot Ones on national TV is that it’s actually about uplifting people.

“The thing about the web show is it takes celebrity—this thing that’s by definition an unobtainable lifestyle—and that celebrity is knocked down a couple pegs to the audience’s level because hot sauce will humble you,” Evans tells Fast Company. “So it creates a connection between the audience and the person being interviewed, because everyone’s on the same level. Everybody knows what it’s like to just be smoked out by a spicy salsa, or pepper hot sauce, or chicken wings.”

With the game show, though, Evans says, it’s “totally different, because it’s not like we’re trying to knock anyone down a peg. What we’re trying to do is actually lift them up, elevate them. So what ends up happening is, now you have that audience getting a chance to enter the Pepperdome and eat chicken wings for a chance at $25,000 and a milkshake and to be the gladiator heroes in our spicy coliseum. So I think that’s the comparison.”

Online, Hot Ones is part of Complex’s First We Feast brand, which has over eight million subscribers on YouTube. It began in 2015 and quickly amassed a cult fandom.

Creating the game show was a two-year process that stemmed from a meeting between Evans, Schonberger, and the heads of non-scripted television at truTV. After what Evans describes as “a million meetings,” the idea to reimagine Hot Ones as a game show was conceptualized.