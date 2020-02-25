The Whitney Houston hologram tour has begun. Here’s how it works

In 2016, Whitney Houston was schedule to perform during the season 10 finale of The Voice—four years after her death. The stunt was supposed to be a duet with then-judge Christina Aguilera, but five days before the finale, Houston’s estate pulled the plug.

“We were looking to deliver a groundbreaking duet performance for the fans of both artists,” Pat Houston, executor of the estate and Houston’s sister-in-law, said in a statement at the time. “Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect. Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection. After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air.”

Fast-forward four years, and it would appear the technology is finally up to snuff for Houston, or some version of her, to hit the stage once again.

An Evening with Whitney kicked off this week featuring a hologram of Houston performing her greatest hits accompanied by a live band. Production company Base Hologram has a proven track record of bringing legacy acts back to life, with successful concert tours of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and opera diva Maria Callas.

However, Houston’s tour is undoubtedly one of the bigger, and more controversial, concerts that Base has produced.

Once the oohs and aahs of Tupac’s 2012 Coachella hologram performance died down, the question of ethics immediately sprang up: Even with an estate’s blessing, is it okay for the likenesses of deceased artists to perform? What’s more, not that much time has passed since Houston’s death, which can make a tour like this feel like an unhealed wound being opened again. To that end, Base actually had a tour lined up featuring Amy Winehouse in 2019, but postponed it due to “unique sensitivities.”

Some argue these hologram concerts are nothing short of “ghost slavery,” while others counter that posthumous holograms are no less ethical than the now standard practice of pushing out unreleased music following an artist’s death or even surfacing clips online of past performances.