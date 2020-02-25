What freelancers need to be financially stable

U.S. politicians recently took the first step toward nationalizing California’s AB 5 legislation . If ratified, American businesses, and the freelancers they work with, will face new restrictions that could harm, rather than help, both parties. Politicians may have their intentions in the right place, but it’s clear—at least to the freelancer community—that they haven’t done their homework.

Frustrated by being misunderstood, I decided to conduct my own research to determine what my fellow freelancers need. First, I used a popular search engine optimization tool to perform keyword research. After downloading a list of the keywords I had uncovered, I then used a crude form of content analysis to sort them into categories based on search intent. Here are the top three freelancer needs the data revealed.

Economic security

The most pressing need for American freelancers is economic security, a topic that attracts a whopping 455,600 searches per month. That’s 10 times more searches than either of the other two needs on this list. If you think about it, it’s not all that surprising. The current era is characterized by an unprecedented level of economic inequality—a statement that two in three Americans agree with, according to Pew Research Center, yet only low-income Americans feel it should be a top concern of their governments.

The thing is, when you don’t have economic security, it’s on your mind constantly. I say that from personal experience: Before I earned a living wage, I spent my nights and weekends in problem-solving mode. How could I meet my own needs, let alone those of my family? After pulling together what I felt was a reasonable budget, I worked backward to identify a career that would help make ends meet—with the help of my friend Google, of course. I spent months developing new skills, learning how to market myself, and building connections in the community—and, eventually, it paid off.

But just because I’m over that hump doesn’t mean everyone else is. While some freelancers simply want the freedom and variety that comes with being your own boss, many are motivated by circumstances that prevent them from working full-time. Stay-at-home parents and other primary caregivers, university students, and retirees without the privilege of a pension, and those who live in remote communities or have limitations due to chronic illness, are just a few examples. Evidenced by the sheer number of monthly searches this topic attracts, these demographics struggle more than other Americans to achieve economic security.

Legal literacy

Freelancers in America also need help developing their legal literacy—a topic that came in second, with 45,300 searches per month.

Search terms in this bucket reference the laws freelancers must follow, the licenses they require, the taxes they’re obliged to pay, and the business contracts they opt to sign. This group of keywords also includes questions about the differences between freelancers and employees, contractors, and business owners—demonstrating a lack of clarity around these labels.