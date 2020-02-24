Coronavirus update: Global markets plunge as epidemic spreads to Italy

Global markets slid Monday as the number of coronavirus cases surges outside of China, fueling fears that the COVID-19 epidemic may become a global pandemic . So far, the flu-like virus has been detected in at least 29 countries, now including Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Oman. The State Department has released travel advisories to South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Italy locks down. Ten towns (50,000 people) are under military/police quarantine in Italy, which now has 230 cases and counting. Some schools are closed, and carnivals, trade events, soccer matches, and tourist attractions are closed or canceled, including in major cities like Milan. Officials have had trouble containing the outbreak because they have not identified Patient Zero.

As always, you can monitor global COVID-19 activity with this dashboard map from Johns Hopkins.