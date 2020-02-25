This designer lost her husband to cancer. Now she’s helping others cope—through design

Three years ago, April Starr learned her husband, Lucas Daniel, had cancer. He died six months later. And she’s still furious with the healthcare system that failed them both during that time.

“I was struck at how little anybody helped us understand what was happening,” says Starr, who works with firefighters and police officers to design public-safety fixes as the Experience Research lead at Motorola Solutions. “We’re both smart people and we couldn’t navigate this. I didn’t realize he was going to die until the day before he died.”

Blindsided and in shock, Starr turned to her specialty to manage her grief: design. She created a series of cancer worksheets that are free to download and print, so any cancer patient, family member, or friend can better track the condition and treatment.

Starr and Daniel were both designers who first met in grad school. Each found success handling complicated projects in the corporate world. But once Daniel was diagnosed, a half a dozen or so doctors took over the case while providing no single narrative as to what was going on. To anyone who has been through the healthcare system, their story probably sounds familiar: While they had access to many specialists, ranging from oncologists to cardiologists, they lacked a centralized resource; for instance, there was no one to clearly articulate how chemo was going.

Starr had to figure out which information to track on her own, then request that information, she says. She didn’t learn that the cancer had spread, despite several rounds of chemo, until a service that audited the data she hadn’t seen provided a second opinion. “I was like, this is insane that I have to figure out he’s dying and to what degree,” she says. Ultimately, it was the palliative care team, not one of several specialists, that broke the news that Daniel was dying.

“I was in a complete state of shock, and as I learned, when you’re in a state of shock you have this crazy manic energy, and I had to channel that somewhere,” Starr says. “I was thinking what would have helped . . . and I thought why isn’t there just a set of templates to write this stuff down?”

So that’s exactly what Starr created. Her cancer worksheets are simple, straightforward charts that put a patient’s diagnosis and progress right into a patient’s hands. The forms include a diagnostic sheet, a treatment plan, a chart for medications, and a calendar to list symptoms and rate how you’re feeling as treatment progresses. They are not fancy, nor are they an app that you would need to download and learn while getting some of the worst news of your life. They’re simple by design.