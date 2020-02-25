MM.Lafleur will dress women running for office, for free

While male politicians and political candidates can blend into an ocean of identical blue and black suits, women must figure out whether to wear a suit (without looking too masculine) or a dress (without looking to feminine). Then there’s the question of whether to be part of the latest trend among women in politics to pick bright colors that somehow communicate their political ideology. All of this takes time and money—resources that many women in politics don’t want to spare. And yet, it’s money they have to spend because there is clear evidence that a woman’s physical appearance—including her clothing—has an outsize impact on how successful she will be at her job, particularly as compared to her male colleagues.

Women’s workwear brand MM.Lafleur has heard the cries of female political candidates, and it is here to help. The company has just launched a program called Ready to Run that will offer complimentary clothing loans to women running for public office on the federal, state, or local level. Female candidates simply need to apply on the brand’s website, and once their credentials have been approved, they’ll get three items of clothing. (The brand’s dresses run between $200 and $300, and blazers cost between $300 and $350.)

Since women running for office face a wide array of rules about what gifts they are allowed to receive, it was better for MM.Lafleur to rent these outfits to candidates rather than give them away. After the election, the items of clothing will be donated to Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged women in New York City looking for work. This program runs from President’s Day till Super Tuesday (March 3), and so far more than 500 women running for office have applied.

Each woman will receive free styling from MM.Lafleur’s army of in-house stylists, who offer advice to the brand’s customers. Women in politics don’t typically have access to professional stylists the way that celebrities do, even though their outfits are equally scrutinized and photographed. This is largely because stylists are considered a luxury—one that male politicians don’t need—which has thus made it seem like an inappropriate use of campaign donations or taxpayer money.

Yet, the media and the general public tend to scrutinize the outfits of women in politics far more closely and harshly than their male counterparts. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has had to defend her choice of clothing on multiple occasions. When Hillary Clinton was running for president, she was accused of being too boring for exclusively wearing pantsuits, while also mocked for wearing those pantsuits in such a wide array of colors. (And even Hillary Clinton did not use a personal stylist.)

MM.Lafleur is in a good position to offer its styling services to women running for office because they’re also free for customers, meaning that the candidates won’t be perceived as receiving special treatment or unpaid services from the brand. “Our styling services have been part of our business proposition from the time we launched,” says Sarah LaFleur, cofounder and CEO of MM.Lafleur. “We’re not giving these female candidates anything different from what we’re already giving our customers.”