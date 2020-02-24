Fast Company editors love these American-made wardrobe staples from Frame (and they’re on sale)

Like, you can snag a $275 silk button down for a mere $75. Or a pair of black crop flare jeans for $50 (regularly $265). Or a perfectly casual dark indigo western shirt for $50 (regularly $195). Everything in the sale is priced between $25 and $75, so you’re able to stock up on high quality, office-ready, and casual pieces without bruising your wallet.

And there are plenty of other sale items that we love from the brand. There’s the perfect pair of weekend jeans, aka Le Nik (regularly $225, now $135), which effortlessly sit on the hips and create clean lines with a vintage toothpick cut. The dress-up or dress-down Tux Satin Blazer (regularly $625, now $250) is a double-breasted classic that belongs in every wardrobe, and perfectly pairs with the soft, peachy Silk 70s Shirt (regularly $295, now $177) for a nostalgic look with updated details. And the Les Second leather tote is perfect workbag for commutes and traveling—and comes in seven richly hued neutral colors (we’re obsessed with the smooth tobacco shade).

For the guys, you can’t go wrong with a late-season cozy cashmere sweater in a soft quartz shade (regularly $395, now $198). And if you’re in the market for a coat to rock for the rest of the season before stashing it away for next winter, we recommend the Rib Collar Overcoat (regularly $795, now $557). There are also great deals on slim-cut jeans, bomber jackets, crew necks, and plenty else on the site right now.

Check out the sample sale here, the women’s sale here, and the men’s sale here.