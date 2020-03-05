How ‘The Wire’ and philosophy helped Alex Garland create the new FX on Hulu series ‘Devs’

For writer and director Alex Garland’s first foray into television with his sci-fi thriller Devs, he knew he would have the narrative bandwidth of hour-long episodes to unspool a complex storyline of quantum mechanics and conspiracies.

“All my film-making life, by necessity, you get obsessed with economy,” Garland says. “So being handed all this freedom and then having to figure out what to do with the freedom, that was what I really had to get my head around.”

Devs follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer at quantum computing company Amaya, who slowly uncovers the mystery behind her boyfriend’s disappearance shortly after he joined the covert ‘Devs’ unit of the company.

Devs somewhat picks up where Garland’s 2015 film Ex Machina left off in the sense of exploring the tenuous relationship among humans, science, and technology. In Ex Machina, it was the consciousness of artificial intelligence. In Devs, Garland is positing whether free will and the multiverse—a theory that there are multiple universes existing in parallel to ours—has any implications on morality.

The difference between the two projects, of course, is the fact that Garland has eight, one hour-long episodes to flesh out those ideas in Devs.

“The learning curve on this was particularly steep, because it was very different from anything I’d done before,” Garland says. “And so I found myself watching a lot of TV trying to figure out how other people did it.”

Garland’s main reference: HBO’s The Wire.