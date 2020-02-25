How to watch the Democratic debate on CBS live for free without cable

No, you’re not having déjà vu. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are indeed having another debate, which comes less than a week after the last one. This time around, the candidates will face off in Charleston, South Carolina, for a debate cohosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. Twitter is also a partner and is accepting live questions at the #DemDebate hashtag.
The 10th Democratic primary debate is slated to begin tonight (Tuesday, February 25) at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS and BET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to steam it live on your computer, smartphone, or connected TV, there are a few different ways to do that, some of which are free. I’ve rounded up some options below.
Free ways to stream
- CBSN: This is CBS News’s free streaming service. Find it here.
- CBS News mobile apps: You can find these on iOS or Android.
- Locast: A free nonprofit streaming service available in 17 cities. Find it here.
Other ways to stream
- CBS All Access: This is CBS’s subscription streaming service. Find it here.
- BET: This network, owned by ViacomCBS, will air the debate. Cord cutters can find it on streaming services including FuboTV and AT&T TV Now.