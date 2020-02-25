advertisement
How to watch the Democratic debate on CBS live for free without cable

[Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

No, you’re not having déjà vu. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are indeed having another debate, which comes less than a week after the last one. This time around, the candidates will face off in Charleston, South Carolina, for a debate cohosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. Twitter is also a partner and is accepting live questions at the #DemDebate hashtag.

The 10th Democratic primary debate is slated to begin tonight (Tuesday, February 25) at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS and BET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to steam it live on your computer, smartphone, or connected TV, there are a few different ways to do that, some of which are free. I’ve rounded up some options below.

Free ways to stream

  • CBSN: This is CBS News’s free streaming service. Find it here.
  • CBS News mobile apps: You can find these on iOS or Android.
  • Locast: A free nonprofit streaming service available in 17 cities. Find it here.

Other ways to stream

  • CBS All Access: This is CBS’s subscription streaming service. Find it here.
  • BET: This network, owned by ViacomCBS, will air the debate. Cord cutters can find it on streaming services including FuboTV and AT&T TV Now.
