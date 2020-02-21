Amazon’s ‘Hunters’ brings Nazis, Al Pacino, and muddled morality to ’70s New York

Suppose a Nazi scientist escaped Germany before the end of World War II, hiding out in the U.S. and working for NASA. And suppose further that, 30 years later, a ragtag group of wisecracking, Nazi-hunting oddballs turned the now elderly woman’s shower into a gas chamber for one.

Should that woman’s death be considered hard justice, or murder most foul?

That is the question posed by Amazon’s new series, Hunters, but the answer is probably not the Keanu Reeves “whoa” that the show’s creator seems to expect just for asking it.

Hunters, which comes from actor turned writer Daniel Weil and executive producer Jordan Peele, adds a smidge of Inglourious Basterds to a handful of The Americans and blasts it with a gamma ray of comic-book sensibility. Set in late-1970s New York, the show stars Percy Jackson alum Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, a recently bereaved grandson who is about to find out his beloved zaydeh had been up to a lot more than she let on. (If you’re unfamiliar with Yiddish terms like zaydeh, buckle up: This is the most Jewish show currently on TV, narrowly surpassing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.) After his grandmother’s (gefilte) fishy home-invasion murder, Jonah soon enters the mysterious orbit of Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a “Bruce Wayne-rich” holocaust survivor who turns out to play “Professor X” to a murderer’s row of actual murderers. As hinted at above, the show takes place in a world where not just one lone Nazi fled to America, but rather an entire network of them. Now, Jonah is ready to put his formidable code-breaking talents to work and pick up where his grandmother left off—on a blood-splattered mission to eradicate the remaining Nazis from existence.

There is a historical precedent to this show’s premise. With the duplicitous Operation Paperclip, the CIA snuck some 120 German scientists into America after the war, most famously Wernher von Braun, a crucial force in the Apollo moon landing. Lest one worry that the show remains too realistic, though, the brutal concentration camp flashbacks are broken up by weed-fueled fantasy dance sequences, flashy fake movie trailers as character introductions, and plenty of comic-book ephemera. (The show also breaks with reality by using plenty of anachronistic dialogue, most egregiously with the Wedding Crashers-derived phrase “a stage 5 clinger.”)

While these spirited diversions are generally fun, the comic-book aesthetic is ultimately what keeps the show from fully clicking (beyond the fact that each episode is overlong and Josh Radnor’s Lonny Flash character is irredeemably annoying.) Creator Weil has mentioned in an interview that the show was inspired by his Holocaust-survivor grandmother, whose stories were “the stuff of comic books and superheroes,” where there is “great good but grand evil.” Comic books have also, historically, not missed this comparison, with Captain America literally born to fight Nazis, and Magneto’s experiences in Nazi Germany shaping his attitude toward how mutants are treated.

Weil’s interest in superheroes and Nazis manifests on the show as an imperative for exploring moral relativism. The opening credits feature chess pieces detailed to look like each character, with no obvious indicator of who is on which side. (Hunters is obsessed with chess; it factors into several scenes, including one with a disturbing human chess board in a concentration camp.) An early scene between Jonah and his two best friends—who are nicknamed, no joke, Booty and Cheeks—finds the trio leaving a Star Wars screening and comparing perspectives on Good Guys and Bad Guys, with Jonah declaring, “The only difference between a hero and a villain is who sells more Halloween costumes.”