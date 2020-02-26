6 ways to become more resilient immediately

Emotional “body blows” often come without warning. You’ve made a big mistake. You got fired. You got bad news from a medical test. Whatever the news is, you’re stunned and feeling disoriented or overwhelmed.

Even when you’re reeling, you often need to make key decisions or act. But finding the clarity and will to move forward in the face of adversity isn’t easy.

“Resilience is really fundamentally about the outcomes that we achieve in situations like that. It’s a process of keeping ourselves from spinning out toward dysfunction as opposed to spinning toward things that are going to help us move forward,” says Linda Hoopes, president of the consulting firm Resilience Alliance and coauthor of Managing Change with Personal Resilience.

There are some things you can do in the moment to help you “spin” in the right direction, she says. The goal is to give yourself a way to find the calm and clarity you need to make the best decisions in the situation. So, when you’re faced with a challenge and need to marshal instant resilience, try these tactics:

Get to a calmer state

When you’re absorbing shocking news, “your body is going into hyper-drive,” Hoopes says. Stress hormones are released, and your breath may become shallow. You may feel like your thoughts are racing. So, the first step to take is to try to calm those reactions so you can think more clearly. Breathing is one of the most important ways. Inhale and exhale deeply and deliberately.

Then, focus on something around you to get you into the present moment. Ask yourself: What is one thing I see around me? What color is in front of me? What sounds can I hear? Creating a focal point can help quiet your mind so you can think about your next steps, she says.

Identify your feeling

If you can name it, you can deal with it. Anne Grady, founder of the resilience and performance consultancy Anne Grady Group, advises clients to identify how and what they’re feeling. “When you start assigning physical sensations to it, you take its power away. Now you’re just observing,” she says. When you shift your focus to observer, you may have an easier time dealing with the discomfort of the situation. That degree of separation may help you gather your thoughts, too.