Infographic: Bloomberg has way, way, way too much money

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City and late addition to the 2020 presidential race, has a lot of money. A LOT.

According to a recently published infographic video from Mother Jones, Bloomberg is worth $62.8 billion, which is a tough number to grasp, theoretically. So, the graphic breaks it down for those of us mere mortals who couldn’t dream of having even a fraction of the businessman’s multibillion-dollar estate.

The infographic is designed like a Brutalist, Web 1.0 video game, with the much-beloved character Mario leading the way. With the help of multicolored bar graphs, Mario shows us the scale of Bloomberg’s fortune compared with other people’s in this country, along with that of his political competitors.

The median millennial household’s net worth $8,850; by comparison, we see that Pete Buttigieg is worth $100,000, Bernie Sanders is worth $2 million, Amy Klobuchar has $2.5 million, Joe Biden takes us up to a cool $9 million, and Elizabeth Warren tops it off at $12 million. The infographic displays the worth of miscellaneous cultural icons, like fighter jets, the Avengers movie, and all the NBA teams combined, before showing viewers that Bloomberg’s $62.8 billion surpasses all of that—and more.

It does an excellent job of putting Bloomberg’s net worth into perspective. And knowing how much privilege and power that money translates to in real life makes it all the more shocking—disturbing, even. Is there any hope he’ll put his wealth to good use? One can dream.