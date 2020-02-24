Forget learning to code: there’s an easier way to fill coding jobs

It seems that if you want to invest in your future, you should learn to code.

The importance of computer science education is everywhere you look, whether it’s boot camps that retrain blue-collar workers as a hedge against their jobs’ looming automation, or guidance counselors who advise students on the highest-paying majors, or even children in primary school creating book reports in augmented reality.

In spite of these efforts, there is still a dramatic shortage of software developers. The digital world, in which the average American spends over three hours of their day, is brought to us by only about four million software engineers. Only about 1% of the population can write code.

One way to address this demand is by leaning further into the education efforts of organizations like Code.org. Teach more people to code; encourage more students to major in computer science. There is, however, another option. We can make coding easier.

Creating software is as difficult today as it was 50 years ago when the internet was invented. Most of the innovation we’ve seen has been in areas focused on supporting the scale and constraints of giants like Google and Facebook, but emerging trends have the potential to upset this order.

The rise of “mini-apps,” bite-size pieces of instantly available content built on the open web that bypass the fragmentation and distribution headaches of the App Store and Google Play Store, are leading us into a “post-app store” world. This is rolling out alongside “super app” platforms like WeChat and KaiOS and new technologies like Progressive Web Apps. The apps of the future will not be downloaded from an app store (the average person already downloads zero apps per month), but rather, via interactive posts discovered inside these super apps.

Alongside this miniaturization of apps is the commoditization and availability of cloud computing. Before you might have to lease space in a data center and purchase physical hardware at a sizeable cost. Today, you can spin up a new server in seconds, for pennies. This is enabling a new and growing generation of digital natives capable of using increasingly complex and powerful creation and business tools such as Airtable and Coda to spark a movement where anyone and everyone can design.