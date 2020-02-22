3 simple ways to set realistic goals and keep them

We are typically inundated with to-do lists and responsibilities, juggling business, personal, and professional relationships, and trying to do far more in a day than is typically realistic. We don’t often have the time to sit by ourselves and focus on our own thoughts or map out our goals in a very strategic way.

But most entrepreneurs and executives I know try to take some time at the start of every new year to reflect on where they are and wherever it is they want to move next. They see the holidays in December and the month of January as a time to reset, and to think clearly about what is going to drive the most impact for themselves and their businesses over the next 12 months. They then create a pragmatic and tactical action plan for themselves to turn their goals into reality.

One thing I have learned for myself, however, is that before you can start setting big, audacious goals for yourself as an entrepreneur, you have to really keep an eye out for the things in your life that are no longer serving you.

We all have goals, but which ones are you prioritizing and which ones should you be prioritizing?

What bad habits have you said you were going to break but haven’t yet?

What relationships are taking up the majority of your time? Are they providing you with proportionate benefits in return?

What things have you wanted to do, for yourself, but keep postponing?

What projects or commitments have you been attached to for too long? At what point is it time to cut them loose?

The truth is, before you can create any sort of meaningful change in your life, you need to first “clean house.” You need to make room for the change you want to see happen.

Where most people go wrong, unfortunately, is they make a list of all the things they want to do differently without first auditing their current situation. They can come up with a dozen new things they want to add to their schedule without first questioning what commitments need to be removed and replaced. As a result, they create more conflict and confusion for themselves—because now they have to choose between even more items on their daily to-do list.

This year, if you want to get more done than you ever have before, take a moment to clean house and get rid of what is no longer serving you.