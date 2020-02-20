Bloomberg’s debate video is part stale joke, part misinformation

It took some pretty serious editing jujitsu to make Mike Bloomberg’s widely-panned performance at the Democratic debate into a video spot that helps the campaign.

With tongue not very firmly in cheek, Bloomberg’s digital staff cut together selected pieces of the debate to portray Bloomberg posing a question so profound and revealing as to leave the other candidates speechless. Bloomberg’s question? “I’m the only one here that, I think, that’s ever started a business, is that fair?”

He did ask that during the debate, but the response he got wasn’t quite this:

Anybody who actually watched the debate knows that Bloomberg was targeted from the very start, attacked skillfully and savagely by Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and others, and had a hard time defending himself.

Remix.

When I first watched the video, I didn’t notice the crickets in the background, but they do establish a comic context. It seems unlikely the makers of the video were trying to fool people into thinking that it accurately conveyed what transpired in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.