Jeff Bezos, here’s how to give away $10 billion to stop climate change

Last Monday, Jeff Bezos announced that he was committing $10 billion to the new Bezos Earth Fund, designed to “amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.” He hasn’t yet shared details about how the fund will choose to spend the money. But if it’s done the right way, it could help reshape the climate fight. If it’s done wrong, it could do nothing—or even set back the vital effort.

The money isn’t nearly enough to fund the massive transition that the world needs—a Morgan Stanley report last fall estimated that we’ll need to invest $50 trillion to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, including $14 trillion poured into renewables and $11 trillion to build electric cars and charging infrastructure. But Bezos’s cash could help lay the groundwork for those investments to happen.

Right now, the world spends around $5 trillion a year on energy and another $6 trillion on related infrastructure, says Hal Harvey, CEO of Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan energy and climate policy firm. What’s critical is “the adjustments you can make to where that money lands,” he says. “We need to make sure that existing cash flows land on green choices, not brown choices. Solving the climate problem is not a matter of conjuring up additional trillions of dollars, it’s a matter of aiming existing cash flow to the right places. That immediately unveils an ideal role for philanthropic money, which is to help make that shift happen.”

Philanthropic donations have led to sweeping changes in the past, says Harvey, who wrote a book on the subject called Money Well Spent. Rockefeller grants led to American research universities. The Rockefeller and Ford Foundations helped launch the Green Revolution, which doubled agricultural productivity and has been credited with saving at least a billion lives. Philanthropy helped bring Western medicine to China and helped support the development of the AIDS cocktail. A Gates Foundation program has vaccinated three-quarters of a billion children and prevented 13 million deaths. “The potential for leverage is outstanding,” Harvey says.

For climate activists and scientists, $10 billion is significant. The previous philanthropic record, in 2018, was $4 billion pledged by 29 foundations. One researcher has calculated that fossil fuel companies and other lobbyists spent more than $1.2 billion fighting climate policy over 16 years, from 2000 to 2016.

Change has to happen at multiple levels, including, of course, in business. After the announcement of the new fund, some environmental groups—and some Amazon employees—criticized Bezos for not doing more inside Amazon. The company announced last year that it planned to shift to 100% renewable energy by 2030; Google reached the same goal in 2017. It’s rolling out tens of thousands of electric delivery vans. By 2040, it plans to be carbon neutral. But it still sells services to the oil and gas industry, and as of 2018, the company’s annual carbon footprint was an enormous 44.4 million metric tons. (Some have also criticized the fact that Bezos is making a $10 billion donation at all—if taxes were structured differently he wouldn’t be worth an estimated $130 billion, and if government worked correctly, arguably, the right climate action would already be underway.)

Bezos has already invested in some other climate solutions, including through Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a venture fund that supports new climate tech. But the new fund can play a different role. Harvey argues that the best leverage will come from policy. “You have to look at two things—which policies matter and where do they matter?” he says. “If Bezos’s funds help ensure that we make smart, climate-ready decisions, they can be massively consequential. But they could equally be frittered away.”