Want a promotion? These 4 habits are more powerful than talent

We all have talent that can give us an edge, but it can only take you so far. The reason some people are high performers is because they’ve formed good habits. In a recent survey of more than 1,800 workers by the leadership training company VitalSmarts, 46% of respondents chalk up their career success to having the right habits. Just 24% attributed their success to natural talent and 22.5% said it was due to the decisions they made.

“When it comes to success, nothing trumps good habits,” says Emily Gregory, VitalSmarts‘s lead researcher and vice president of product development. “No amount of luck, talent, brains, or good decisions can compensate for your habits and your routines.”

When we think of habits, most of us think about physical routines—the things you do, says Gregory. “But a disproportionate amount of habits are thinking habits, the self-talk we do throughout the course of the day,” she says. “This has a huge impact on our results and what we can achieve.”

Certain thinking habits are more powerful than others. Here are four to adopt if you want to move ahead at work:

Hesitate Before Saying “No”

Be open to opportunities to grow and expand outside of your comfort zone, and take a moment to think “yes” before saying “no,” suggests Gregory.

“This doesn’t mean you have to say ‘yes,’ but a lot of the time we have an automatic, knee-jerk response and say ‘no’ when we feel overwhelmed or stressed,” she says. “Be open to thinking and evaluating choices you’re making. Be mindful and conscious instead of simply reacting.”

Gregory says habits fall into two categories: creating energy and then focusing that energy. “Habits for creating energy are sleep, meditation, physical activity, and nutrition,” she says. “When focusing energy, thinking ‘yes’ before saying ‘no’ allows you to be conscious and go deeply into your energy.”