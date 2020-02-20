The best Twitter reactions to last night’s Dem debate, now with 100% more Bloomberg

Last night’s episode of As America Turns continued with another spicy #DemDebate (or #DemocraticDebate). There’s a lot at stake for the Democratic Party, and the remaining candidates came out swinging.
It all began with a verbal beatdown that unsurprisingly targeted Mike Bloomberg. More surprising was that he didn’t seem prepared. Each candidate took turns roasting the former New York City mayor about his billionaire status and other topics, such as the sexual harassment allegations, NDAs, and Stop and Frisk. It was Bloomberg’s first-ever presidential debate, and he struggled to defend himself against predictable subjects.
Elizabeth Warren made it clear that she is still a formidable foe and fighting to get her numbers up. She highlighted her plans, as usual, and led the pack in pointing out some of Bloomberg’s glaring negative qualities. Her performance sparked several trending topics on Twitter, including the relaunch of #NastyWoman, #Ether, and of course, #PresidentElizabethWarren.
Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar didn’t let up on each other in what seemed like a personal tiff straight out of a burn book, and Biden and Bernie didn’t hold back either. Biden made it a point to remind everyone on that stage (and potential voters too) that he has actually been there, done that as vice president and will do it again if he becomes president.
TurboTax came out as an unexpected winner after being referenced several times in relation to Bloomberg’s taxes. It started when Elizabeth Warren poked him with a question about when he planned to release his taxes. Bloomberg’s ridiculously rich-person response? “Unfortunately, or fortunately, I make a lot of money and we do business all around the world, and we are preparing it. The number of pages will probably be thousands of pages. I can’t go to TurboTax.”
From there, TurboTax started to trend. It’s amazing that TurboTax’s social media manager had no response [insert crickets], but the millions of other people on Twitter had plenty to say about it.
Here are the most entertaining tweets from last night’s #DemDebate:
TurboTax became the elephant in the room.
What's wrong with #TurboTax pic.twitter.com/KonyvCB0dF
— It Is What It Is ???? (@revvrw) February 20, 2020
The social media manager at #turbotax right now pic.twitter.com/Nd9CcLcnnE
— Tom Spalding (@SpaldoBusiness) February 20, 2020
A cute and witty #TurboTax is coming in 5,4,3,2,1… #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qrkEEXr2HD
— Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) February 20, 2020
Candidates let their petty flags fly.
Well this is a spicy debate…. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9ZyPsIFI6s
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 20, 2020
I’m living for the pettiness of this debate. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/KlV0oMlOgD
— Natalie Rice (@natalieerice) February 20, 2020
Currently the #DemocraticDebate is just pointless jabs at each other… Can we get to the issues and stop talking about who has gotten their physical… ???? pic.twitter.com/ERIArMsUP6
— Alicia Lewis (@alicialewisKARE) February 20, 2020
I know politics is serious business and we shouldn’t treat politics like a sporting event but this is some good television right here #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/2l9NII7Tns
— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg brings money to a gunfight.
Every candidate on that stage to Bloomberg: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6fDv9nnOec
— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 20, 2020
That look when you spent $2 Billion just to get roasted on live TV. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/m2bBS1dY9e
— Graham Currin (@lordofthefives) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg during the sexual misconduct question pic.twitter.com/mSHHZqgWRm
— Drew F (@DrewF01880952) February 20, 2020
This is a straight up #Bloombath #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/WUznIjLwJK
— Brent Turner (@Im_Modaka) February 20, 2020
Bloomberg's $351 million he spent on this election lol #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ck3FEKsyAt
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 20, 2020
Moderator: “Dozens of women have come forward claiming you made sexually suggestive comments to them at work. What do you have to say about this?”
Mike Bloomberg: I hire a lot of women so I can’t be that bad #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/zbsPYavsEZ
— Cameron May (@camdonkey101) February 20, 2020
How Warren, Biden and Bernie were taking turns whooping Bloomberg's ass last night at the #DemocraticDebate ???????? #finishhim pic.twitter.com/3arneRfxL1
— ????????????????Ibrahim (@Ibrahim_Somo9) February 20, 2020
Bernie is a front-runner, but he wasn’t immune to shade.
Larry David is doing a fine job on that podium. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/27zWqnno7f
— K A R L Y C ???? (@officialkarlyc) February 20, 2020
Pretty sure Bernie will be ripping his clothes of soon and running around naked and wagging his finger yelling, HERE'S MY PHYSICAL !#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/HxfUnF3nQk
— The Victor ???????????? ????????????Gen.X (@TheVictor69) February 20, 2020
Mike and Bernie comparing heart stents. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/h4iE9sCQ6d
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 20, 2020
Buttigieg versus Klobuchar.
Klobuchar waiting for Mayor Pete after the debate. pic.twitter.com/Vm0bVxGNSd
— Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) February 20, 2020
"I wish everyone was as perfect as you Pete…" – Klobuchar#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/JkswTPbevh
— Bobby Love (@kidnoble) February 20, 2020
Mayor Pete when he's getting dunked on. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cX6isVwhDZ
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 20, 2020
Klobuchar everytime Pete talks. #demdebate pic.twitter.com/TNrIE6tWRY
— Liz Plank (@feministabulous) February 20, 2020
I'm pretty sure Amy Klobuchar is going to kill Pete Buttigieg. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/smNH2Knzwm
— شادان (@shadiMNDC) February 20, 2020
my #DemDebate vibe?
looking for a love that burns as hot as Klobuchar's hatred for Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/LIcLwLAMuL
— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 20, 2020
Elena Klobuchamos when she sees Pete pic.twitter.com/YBRaYcxWZd
— Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) February 20, 2020
Klobuchar on ending sexism.
#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate
"Nominating a woman will stops sexism on the internet!" – Klobuchar
*Applause*
Every single Black person in America: pic.twitter.com/N8YsuCXUG5
— Roderick Douglass (@RodericksTruth) February 20, 2020
Liz Warren came out with guns blazing.
Lol. My favorite part about this is at some point Bloom is gonna see this on Twitter and not understand the beat or the context of what ether is — but gonna see everyone laughing at him and he just won’t be able to figure out why lmao #ether https://t.co/xxOVT8l2n4
— Rashaan Mungo ???? (@MungoRashaan) February 20, 2020
Elizabeth Warren welcoming Bloomberg to the stage: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/czRhSZtCZi
— Travon Free (@Travon) February 20, 2020
Elizabeth Warren refuses to be erased. I find this so relatable. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uy4Ox2ZJlE
— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) February 20, 2020
Warren stone cold stunners Bloomberg comparing him to Trump: "don't replace one arrogant billionaire with another" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/U3fynOwdlK
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 20, 2020
Warren to everyone tonight at the #DemDebate: pic.twitter.com/Yvf2ol1EVp
— deray (@deray) February 20, 2020
#NastyWoman 2.0 sparks the discussion about sexism.
Warren was “mean and angry” and it was “not a good look.”
Biden was “tough” and it was “maybe his best debate.”
This is what women deal with — it is even more disappointing when it’s coming from a woman. pic.twitter.com/17ETBGUA9o
— Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) February 20, 2020
Bernie has been yelling at everyone this whole time and Biden has been talking to everyone like they’re wayward step-children, but folks wanna say Warren was mean? Rude? pic.twitter.com/Z4Q8qidbBx
— Gen X is a Thing ???????? (@FeministaJones) February 20, 2020
Next up are the Nevada caucuses.