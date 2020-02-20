The best Twitter reactions to last night’s Dem debate, now with 100% more Bloomberg

Last night’s episode of As America Turns continued with another spicy #DemDebate (or #DemocraticDebate). There’s a lot at stake for the Democratic Party, and the remaining candidates came out swinging.

It all began with a verbal beatdown that unsurprisingly targeted Mike Bloomberg. More surprising was that he didn’t seem prepared. Each candidate took turns roasting the former New York City mayor about his billionaire status and other topics, such as the sexual harassment allegations, NDAs, and Stop and Frisk. It was Bloomberg’s first-ever presidential debate, and he struggled to defend himself against predictable subjects.

Elizabeth Warren made it clear that she is still a formidable foe and fighting to get her numbers up. She highlighted her plans, as usual, and led the pack in pointing out some of Bloomberg’s glaring negative qualities. Her performance sparked several trending topics on Twitter, including the relaunch of #NastyWoman, #Ether, and of course, #PresidentElizabethWarren.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar didn’t let up on each other in what seemed like a personal tiff straight out of a burn book, and Biden and Bernie didn’t hold back either. Biden made it a point to remind everyone on that stage (and potential voters too) that he has actually been there, done that as vice president and will do it again if he becomes president.

TurboTax came out as an unexpected winner after being referenced several times in relation to Bloomberg’s taxes. It started when Elizabeth Warren poked him with a question about when he planned to release his taxes. Bloomberg’s ridiculously rich-person response? “Unfortunately, or fortunately, I make a lot of money and we do business all around the world, and we are preparing it. The number of pages will probably be thousands of pages. I can’t go to TurboTax.”

From there, TurboTax started to trend. It’s amazing that TurboTax’s social media manager had no response [insert crickets], but the millions of other people on Twitter had plenty to say about it.

Here are the most entertaining tweets from last night’s #DemDebate: