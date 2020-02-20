YouTube TV adds a big missing piece of the cord-cutting puzzle with HBO deal

YouTube TV has made a new deal with AT&T’s WarnerMedia that will bring HBO and Cinemax to the service this spring and will add HBO Max when it launches in May. The deal also keeps WarnerMedia’s cable channels—TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and Cartoon Network—on YouTube TV, where they’ve been available since 2018.

Of course, cord cutters who subscribe to YouTube TV have always been able to access HBO in other ways. It’s available as a standalone service through HBO Now and through other subscription marketplaces such as Amazon Channels, the Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels. The YouTube TV integration will allow users to access the linear channel and on-demand video in a single app alongside other cable channels. (WarnerMedia says the prices for these add-ons are still to be announced, but HBO typically costs $15 per month, and Cinemax costs $10 per month through other distributors.)

As for the eventual inclusion of HBO Max, WarnerMedia says it won’t be available directly through YouTube TV. Instead, subscribers will be able to use their YouTube TV credentials to authenticate with the separate HBO Max app, allowing them to watch the service’s expanded catalog and original series.