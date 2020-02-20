advertisement
Here’s why your Samsung Galaxy received that mysterious ‘1’ notification

[Photo: Elly Brian/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Overnight Samsung smartphone owners across the globe got a mysterious notification from the “Find My Mobile” app installed on all Galaxy devices. The notification simply read “1.”

Shortly after the notification was sent, reports and theories of it began spreading on social media. It wasn’t an isolated incident. People the world over had received it. Was it a mass-scale hack on Samsung devices? A mysterious warning from a whistleblower somewhere? The beginning of an alien cyberattack?

Fortunately, it was none of the above. As a Samsung support account on Twitter later revealed, it was just an internet test at Samsung that went awry.

In other words: nothing to see here, folks. Move along, move along.

