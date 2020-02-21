A time management coach’s surprising advice for the overly organized

As a time management coach, I clearly care about organization. On a daily basis, I work with goal-oriented individuals trying to find the right balance. That being said, you may be surprised to hear that being overly focused on organization can be counterproductive. I explain with these five tips to living more peaceful and productive lives.

The goal is getting things done

Sometimes, in the quest for “the perfect organizational system,” individuals can take their eyes off the prize. I recognize people have missed the mark when they tell me that they’ve read every time management book they could find, tried all the tools available, and still feel hopelessly unproductive.

Instead of focusing on the perfect system, I recommend starting to establish simple habits that help you to get more done. For example, maybe begin by writing down your top three tasks for the day on a Post-it note and sticking it to your computer. Then focus on accomplishing those items first. I’d rather have you finish what’s most important than spend hours reorganizing task lists and questioning whether you’re even using the right task management tool.

Over time, you can up-level your systems, and they could become more sophisticated. But if you spend more time planning and organizing than doing, it’s time to shift your focus.

There is no one “right way” to be organized

From my observation, everyone needs some method of recording commitments and everyone needs some way to intentionally decide what they will do each day. But how individuals complete those tasks can vary widely—and that’s okay. Some people will have all commitments recorded in their calendar. Others will use a task management app. Others will keep a paper to-do list. And in terms of planning, there’s similarly a range of options from all digital to completely analog and variations in between.

The right organization system for you is the one that you’re willing to use consistently and that helps you act in a focused and productive manner.