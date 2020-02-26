‘Where I got it wrong’: The Wing’s Audrey Gelman confronts the realities of rapid growth

Last fall, I was the first visibly pregnant CEO on the cover of a business magazine—a powerful symbol in a climate in which women-founded startups attracted less than 3% of venture dollars. (That number is even more dismal for women of color.) The accompanying Inc. profile celebrated the successes of The Wing, a network of spaces for women that I cofounded with Lauren Kassan . Off the page, we were having real challenges as a company. But I wasn’t talking about those.

Instead, I was selling a new version of a decades-old fantasy that, as women, we can have it all: Be a young CEO, scale a fast-growing business, start a family. Not pictured were the brutal demands of growth, the overwhelming, uncharted waters of new motherhood, and the fear of failure that comes along with being a founder.

Off the page, we were having real challenges as a company. But I wasn’t talking about those.”

The myth doesn’t account for the reality that running a company is messy, terrifying, and often chaotic, especially in the early years.

When we started our company three years ago, it was to build a community where women could gather, connect, and feel safe and supported. We wanted to work with women to create something that could help women. We are proud of our successes—the covers and accolades, but more importantly, the connections, friendships, and businesses women have created and advanced within our spaces.

But what we’ve also learned is that when your product is community and the emotional and professional ecosystem that people create together, your work is inherently challenging. Failing to appreciate the complexity of creating a truly diverse and inclusive community—especially without the consistent self-interrogation of our own blind spots as white cis women—has led to serious stumbles and outright failures. The hardest part was that these failures led us to inadvertently replicate some of the very social hierarchies we’d set out to dismantle.

I’ve come to believe that growth as a leader requires that we understand that mistakes are fertile ground for learning. So, rather than tell you all the wins we racked up this past year, I’d like to pull back the curtain and talk about where I got it wrong: