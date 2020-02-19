With the ‘Skull Breaker Challenge,’ TikTok gets its ‘parental warning’ moment

The super-popular social video app—the one dogged by unsettling reports of censorship after devouring another super-popular video app—is having a moment that may finally get parents to pay attention. TikTok is already huge, it’s been huge (and so on), but now parents are ready to talk about it. Ask Bing yourself, or better yet turn to your local news affiliate, because a worrying thing called the “Skull Breaker Challenge” is happening.

CBSN New York perhaps put it best: “There’s a new disturbing trend on a popular cellphone app that’s causing children to get severely injured.”

Actually, it’s less a trend and more a prank in which one kid, apparently unaware they’re about to be tripped, is tripped. At least a few kids have reportedly wound up in the hospital over it, and news outlets have picked up at least a handful of warnings shared by concerned parents on social media.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Jodi Gold said to CBSN New York, “It’s really important that parents and teachers are explaining to kids that this is actually an assault. It’s a form of cyber-bullying and it absolutely has to stop.”

It’s horrible, and it also triggers a certain parental Spidey sense that only a “Your Kids Are in Danger” story can, while feeding into the “kids are stupid” trope that some news outlets just won’t quit.