3 habits that helped me overcome the hustle mentality

I remember the rules my dad laid out for us kids growing up in a traditional Midwestern household : Eat everything on your plate. Finish your homework. Do what you say you’re going to do.

That last rule would inform some of the hardest decisions I made throughout my life, whether it was sticking out a whole high school football season as an undersized teen or beginning my journey as an entrepreneur. Now, don’t get me wrong, persistence is a great value to live by. But it has its downsides when you’re an entrepreneur. While a never-quit attitude can make you strong enough to overcome challenges that most people would avoid, it can also lead you to work too hard on the wrong thing for too long and hurt you in the process.

Entrepreneurs are 50% more likely than others to struggle with severe, lifelong mental health issues, as reported in a Wall Street Journal article. The line between overcoming adversity and overworking your mind and body is thin, and I’ve crossed it a few times in my career.

There have been times when I ended up crying on the floor of the shower or having a true panic attack. Not long ago, I was back in my home state with my better half, and we were heading to a bar to grab a drink before a night on the town. I never made it there. I got dizzy, couldn’t see, and collapsed. At the time, I’d been working stressful 100-hour weeks. That night, it fell apart. I realized then that it was imperative to my success—and my survival—to find a way to balance the hustle with my physical and mental health. Here are some of the habits that have helped me do just that.

1. Run through your day

Soon after my time as a high school football player ended, I fell in love with running and spent years competing on my college track and cross-country teams. As my entrepreneurial career took off, though, running took less priority. That changed this year, and running became my therapy. Now, if I feel like I’m losing control, I grab my shoes and hit the road. No music. No company.

I find running to be as much about reflection as it is about the cardio. It gives me the space to think clearly and freely without distractions. Exercise has the additional benefit of making you feel like you’ve accomplished something, but the same mental clarity can come from any activity. Cooking, cleaning, and other routine tasks can create the same opportunity to clear your mind and reflect on important decisions you made throughout your day.

Be deliberate about creating an environment free from distractions—whether that be email notifications or phone calls. Be consistent about taking advantage of that space. In the world of hustle—where each day is filled with a never-ending list of meetings, tasks, and fires to put out—you can benefit a great deal from taking time to process and reflect.