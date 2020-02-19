Why Big Tech may learn to love Mike Bloomberg

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg will drop out of blue sky into the thick of the Democratic primary race tonight when he joins the rest of the field on the debate stage in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg–a media mogul, former New York City mayor, and former Republican–has already spent copious amounts of cash on both social media and television ads, seeking to overpower Donald Trump on his own platforms of choice.

There are plenty of reasons for tech-industry employees, most of whom are progressives, to dislike Bloomberg. He’ll be attacked onstage tonight for things like his “stop and frisk” policy, and reports of lewd and sexist comments to and about women. But Bloomberg—himself a major tech investor—has attracted support from venture-capital type ssuch as Chamath Palihapitiya. And Big Tech companies may find some reasons to look past any any reservations they may have about his candidacy.

Anti-trust

Anti-trust fever is alive and well in Washington–at least where tech companies are concerned. The Department of Justice, which announced new investigations into Big Tech antitrust last summer, recently said it’s staffing up on attorneys in its DC and San Francisco offices to accelerate the work.

Of all the Democratic candidates, Bloomberg has come out the strongest against breaking up Big Tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.

“Breaking things up just to be nasty is not an answer,” Bloomberg told the The Mercury News last month. “You’ve got to have a good reason and how it would work, and I don’t hear that from anybody . . .”

Pete Buttigieg has said breaking up bit tech companies should one of a “spectrum” of regulatory options on the table, but has expressed doubt about whether politicians should make the decisions. Elizabeth Warren made tech antitrust a central issue in the primary, with her plan to break up companies that act both as platform providers, and sellers on those platforms. Bernie Sanders has more recently come out in favor of breaking up big tech companies.