7 self-care habits you should develop at work

When we think of how organizations look after employee well-being, we typically think of things such as ergonomic desks and fire evacuation plans. Workplace safety committees have become almost standard practice in companies of any size. So, how about emotional care?

It’s an area that’s long been ignored, but there are indications this is beginning to change, and millennials are leading the way. Millennials spend three times as much as boomers on workout regimens, diet plans, therapy, and self-improvement apps. Companies have taken notice and are now grasping the importance of self-care in the office.

Here are seven habits to look after your self-care at work:

Be aware of your stressors

When it comes to what causes us stress, one size does not fit all. We are all different and need to know what exactly causes us stress. Is it the workload, the people we work with, meeting deadlines? Are we stressed working in a team, or working alone? Do we prefer an environment in which a lot is happening, or do we need a quiet area free of distractions? When I was in university, I found I was able to study more effectively in the student lounge with lots of activity, rather than by myself. Studying alone, without any side activity, caused my thoughts to wander, making it difficult to focus. Self-awareness, an essential first step in emotional intelligence, is crucial to knowing what we need to do to look after our emotional needs.

Learn to say no

Many of us think, or have been led to believe, that saying no means we are not a good team player or we miss out on being promoted. However, it is an essential part of letting people we work with know that we are at our limit. It is important to frame our saying no in the right context. Instead of sounding like we are whining about the amount of work we have, we can frame it in a way that indicates that we are proud of what we do, the contribution we make, and the quality of our work. Let it be known that if you accept the extra work, the quality of the work you do will suffer, to the detriment of the team and organization. You may find that this will earn you respect from your colleagues and management and encourage others to do the same.

Set and keep boundaries

We need to set boundaries and let others clearly know where those boundaries are. Do we need a quiet time to meditate, recharge, and regenerate? Let everyone know this, and be clear that outside of emergencies, you would appreciate not being interrupted during this time. If you are working on an important project with a tight deadline, let everyone know and thank them for helping you by allowing you to focus on this important piece of work until completion. Encourage others to let you and others know when they have an important piece of work and are facing a deadline.

Protect your energy

There are certain people at work who can drain your energy if you let them. Sometimes referred to as “energy vampires,” their attitude and negativity can get in the way of your looking after yourself emotionally. Avoid them if you can, and limit any interaction that you are forced by circumstances to have with them. When socializing with colleagues at work, avoid talking about areas that you have strong feelings about. Typical areas to avoid are politics and religion. Getting into pointless arguments with coworkers can drain our energy and make working with them in the future more difficult.