How to watch the Nevada Democratic debate on MSNBC live for free without cable

Tonight, that comedy bit becomes reality as the real-life Mike Bloomberg, the latecomer candidate whose bottomless ad budget has helped him surge in the polls, will join five other 2020 presidential hopefuls for the latest Democratic debate. Fellow billionaire Steyer failed to qualify this time.

Here’s the full lineup:

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Will it be one giant game of Let’s Pile on Mike? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The debate will take place at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas and is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on MSNBC. If you’re a cord cutter who doesn’t pay for cable, don’t worry. You can stream the debate for free on MSNBC and NBC News digital channels, and you won’t need a pay-TV login. Here are some options:

Free ways to stream

In Spanish

The Facebook page for Noticias Telemundo will stream the debate live as will its mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Stand-Alone streaming services

MSNBC is also included in a few streaming services that offer cable-like bundles.