What innovation means to the team behind the Ford Transit

The word “innovation” gets tossed around a lot these days. You hear it in advertising, you see it in bold letters on almost every business’s website. It’s gotten to the point where the word has all but lost its meaning.

That is dangerous. To truly innovate means to change something—something established—by using new processes, tools, technologies, or concepts. Doing so helps companies stand out, compete, and create long-lasting customer connections. It can also be a powerful driver of growth. A glance at the Inc. 5000, the list of America’s fastest growing private companies, will show you innovative companies are heavily represented.

Innovating isn’t only reserved for Silicon Valley. Companies across all verticals are creating business advantages by challenging the status quo. Let’s consider some applicable tips for innovating, using small businesses featured in Ford Transit “Hands of Innovation” series as inspiration.

Create tomorrow, today

Today’s customers expect companies to not only solve their current problems, but to anticipate their future needs, explains Malene Lane, Fleet Brand Communication Strategy Manager at Ford Motor Company. She believes that if you can do that, you will create loyal brand ambassadors.

As a business leader, it is easy to spend all your “energy and resources on extinguishing the fires of today,” explains Lane. It takes intention “to operate with one foot in today, and one foot in tomorrow.” To stay forward-thinking, the Ford team lives by the mantra and mission, “Creating Tomorrow Together.” Lane explains it is more than a nice saying—it informs their work each day.

Ford strives to offer features that matter to drivers. For example, the 2020 Ford Transit is comfortable, customizable, and spacious— traits small business owners with a need for a vehicle know to look for. It also includes features drivers may not know about, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which could reduce, or potentially even eliminate, a front-end collision, and Available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive to enhance handling and maximum traction.

Smaller companies can also make their mark by being future-focused. Like Ford, Deltec Homes, a home design company based in Asheville, North Carolina, is building with tomorrow in mind.