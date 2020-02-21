How Hollywood’s inequity is creating a social and economic crisis

Hollywood drives the narrative around who matters in our society. So when zero women were nominated to the 2020 Oscar’s best director category, we should have been stunned, although homogeneity does run deep in the roots of the film industry.

Gender inequity right before our eyes When the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism set out on “the most comprehensive and intersectional” investigation of gender representation in film, the epidemic of invisibility had already been established. The report, which analyzed the top 1,100 films between 2007 and 2017 and included 48,757 characters, shed new light on just how stark the epidemic was. Researchers found that female-speaking characters filled 30.6% of all on-screen roles between 2007 and 2017. In other words, there’s a 20-point gap between women speaking roles and women as a percentage of the population. Looking exclusively at 2017’s 100 top films spanning a total of 4,454 speaking characters, the researchers found that only 19 stories were gender-balanced, a term used to signify that women or girls hold 45% to 54.9% of a film’s speaking roles. The 2017 analysis further revealed that 68.2% of roles went to men while 31.8% of roles went to women. That breakdown isn’t much of an improvement from 2007 when the percentage of women on-screen was “only” 1.9% lower. One significant boost, however, came from films with female leads and co-leads. A meager 20% of films from 2007 featured a woman as the lead or co-lead. By 2017, that percentage jumped to 34%. And of the 100 top-grossing films of 2019, 43% featured a woman as the lead or co-lead. Still, it leaves room for improvement, which brings us to another aspect of under-representation in film: Intersectionality. In 2017, black female characters were missing from 43 of the year’s top 100 films. Asian female characters were missing from 65 of the top 100 films, and Latinas were missing from 64. Moreover, 94 films launched without a single female lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender character. Only one of the top 400 films from 2014 to 2017 included a transgender character. In total, 29.3% of characters from 2017’s top 100 movies portrayed underrepresented racial/ethnic communities, and less than 1% of all characters were part of the LGBTQ community. Even more inequity behind the screen Hollywood supports gender inequity behind the screen, too, as evident among those who director, produce, and write films.

Four ways to eradicate inequity We don’t have to cope with the inequities in Hollywood—not if we eradicate them. The choice is ours. Will we continue to let our children aspire to the stereotypes they see in film? Or will we take concrete action to move toward gender equity in Hollywood? Here are four ways we can move forward. 1. Support the inclusion rider “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” Frances McDormand used those words to close her acceptance speech at the 2018 Academy Awards. McDorman’s use of “inclusion rider” refers to the clause that actors and actresses can request added to their contracts. The inclusion rider stipulates that a movie’s cast and crew must represent a specified level of diversity. 2. Consider policy solutions Public policy can move our world toward gender equity by incentivizing entertainment companies that prioritize inclusion. Since states often extend tax incentives to companies to subsidize their project costs, elected officials can add requirements to the tax incentives that mandate certain levels of gender equity among cast and crew. 3. Focus on off-screen roles

The positive correlation between the gender of a film’s director and the gender of on-screen characters presents another avenue for progress. Female-directed movies have girls and women in 43% of speaking roles, whereas male-directed movies have girls and women in only 30.9% of speaking roles. The same is true for writing teams. Movies written by women include more girls and women in plot lines than movies written by men, 37.3% versus 29.5% respectively. These data suggest that gender equity behind the scenes helps boost gender equity on-screen. 4. Just add five To equalize gender representation in movies swiftly, we should “just add five” women to film scripts each year. Based on Dr. Stacy L. Smith’s Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, we could reach gender parity in four years if each new film added five extra speaking roles for women. The initiative does not call for filmmakers to remove or change male speaking roles; rather, it advocates for the addition of five women to film scripts. Let’s use movies to make our world a better place for everyone. Let’s call on Hollywood to step up, prioritize inclusion, and be a catalyst for progress. Katica Roy is the CEO and founder of Pipeline Equity.