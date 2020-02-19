Wendy’s roasts Burger King’s absurd french fries burger, flaming the brutal Brand Twitter wars

Wendy’s has been firing Twitter insults consistently at competitors such as McDonald’s and Burger King for years, and yesterday it once again fired some quality shots at the home of the Whopper.

When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef. https://t.co/YfTTrYrPDI — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

The brand replied to a story about Burger King testing a french fries sandwich with “When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.” You can almost hear the giggles from anyone who follows Brand Twitter and, more specifically, Fast Food Twitter. Now that the overall cultural novelty of social media has long worn off, the quality standard of Brand Twitter is constantly being challenged, much as ye olde TV commercials have been for eons. And just like TV ads, the bulk of brand behavior on Twitter is feed-clogging dross unworthy of the energy it takes to lift that swiping finger. However. Once in a while, something hits a nerve, and like any great TV spot, it can be a delight.

for the engagement rates — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

While Horny Brand Twitter is a step too far, the future of Brand Twitter success may be in the heat of the flames.