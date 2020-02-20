What happened when I left my job to be an entrepreneur and my former employer acquired my company

Sometimes when you have a true dream idea—a new opportunity you feel is vital for long-term strategic growth but one that doesn’t fit in your company’s priorities even if they have an incubator program—it takes a clean break from your current role to achieve that vision. In the past, this might have led to a permanent parting of ways. The company would lose a talented contributor and the employee lost access to the company’s leadership and IP.

Now companies and their employees who leave to become entrepreneurs are exploring ways to leverage their relationship to develop innovative and more competitive products and services. This external incubator–or “outcubator”–mindset gives the entrepreneur the ability to pursue their passion and apply what they know to come up with a novel solution. The former employer gets access to that solution knowing that all development and testing has been completed and it is ready to go to market.

This happened to me as I went from being an executive at ServiceMax to become a solo entrepreneur, then came back to ServiceMax as chief marketing and customer experience officer. I believe my story serves to illustrate how this kind of collaboration can create greater value in the marketplace.

Leaving ServiceMax was one of the hardest decisions of my career. The company was thriving in the field service management space and I had helped fuel six years of triple-digit growth. I had learned so much about the industry and came to know customers intimately. Really understanding the “deskless worker” led me to a potentially game-changing innovation.

Texting and messaging apps were commonly used in the workplace and collaboration platforms were helping virtual teams keep projects on track. However, working on behalf of field service teams across the country allowed me to see that there really was no communication app that was tailored to a field-based worker who needed to easily receive and share answers to job-related questions in real-time while on the job or at a worksite.

I saw the opportunity to bring something truly new to the market, but I knew the company wasn’t in a position to shift focus and resources to support the idea. After many days and nights contemplating my next move, I decided I had to pursue my dream elsewhere. I discovered Zinc, a startup with a horizontal messaging app. When I took over as its CEO, this type of functionality wasn’t a high priority for field service management software vendors, so the timing to bring the product to market was optimal.

There were plenty of challenges. Few companies in the space knew there was such a thing as a purpose-built messaging solution for field workers. Big-name collaboration players entered the market with similar offerings and created confusion as their platforms were not tailored for field-based or deskless workers. We had to do a lot of educating. Early success was also a challenge as we were approached by prospects that were not in our core market. This divided our focus and diluted our ability to execute, so we had to stay disciplined.