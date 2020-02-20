How to build belonging at work (even if you’re not a manager)

Think back to the last time you started a new job. Chances are, it took a minute before you felt like you fit in. It doesn’t matter how qualified you are or how cool the vibe is. Just because you got the job doesn’t mean you feel like you belong there. For people from historically marginalized and underrepresented communities, this struggle is particularly pervasive and often long-lived.

That’s not some touchy-feely problem for social justice advocates to solve. That’s a cold, hard business problem that affects all of us. When we feel out of place, we don’t perform at our best. We keep novel ideas to ourselves rather than risking ridicule by sharing them. We’re afraid to say “no” to requests, then we deliver subpar work because we’re stretched too thin. Eventually, we take our talents elsewhere.

Creating a workplace where people from varied backgrounds are thriving doesn’t end with the hiring process. Inclusive facilities such as all-gender restrooms and lactation rooms are a massive step forward, but work remains to be done.

The final, crucial piece of the puzzle is fostering a sense of belonging across the entire company. Solving this problem is a nebulous, occasionally messy, oh-so-human endeavor, and at no point will you clap the dust off your hands and say, “Well. Glad that’s sorted.”

The good news is that anyone can be part of the solution, no matter if you’re the CEO or the intern who started last week. Managers do play a special role in this endeavor. First, they set the tone for their teams, so it’s important that they model vulnerability and authenticity. Those are big concepts, but bringing them to life can be as simple as publicly owning mistakes or giving your team a heads-up that you’re struggling with something in your personal life right now and may not be as available as usual. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a downer. Being open about your dorky obsession with turn-of-the-century operettas counts too.

Showing your whole self at the office—warts, quirks, and all—helps to create psychological safety (assuming your whole self isn’t bigoted or boorish). Your team won’t stress about asking for help when they need it and will feel more comfortable flying their own personal freak flags because you’ve given them permission by doing so yourself. In fact, research shows that 94% of workers feel mutual trust and respect are vital to a team’s success, and 19% say it’s the number one factor in their team’s emotional well-being.

Team leads also play a unique role in the culture where making decisions and setting goals are concerned. Even though there’s nothing explicitly diversity-flavored about setting goals, including your team in the process lets everyone know that their input matters. Plus, you’ll benefit from the variety of perspectives. Share your department’s big objectives, and ask team members to help figure out how to get there. They’re closest to the work, so they’ll know the best ways to contribute.