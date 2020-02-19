Facial recognition is easy to fool. This tech aims to fix that

Ingmar Bruder was researching organic photovoltaics—and how to make paint that could absorb sunlight and turn it into electricity—at German chemical giant BASF when he hit upon an unexpected discovery. By shining an infrared beam at an object, the object would reflect back the beam differently depending on what it was made of. And by analyzing that backscatter, and combining it with a more commonplace 2D infrared image and a 3D depth map, software could more accurately identify what an object was. It could tell the difference between a photograph of a person’s face printed on paper, a person wearing a realistic mask, the face of a recently deceased person, and the holy grail of biometric facial recognition technology: a living person, based on his or her skin.

In 2015, Bruder launched Trinamix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BASF, to develop the technology. For the past five years, the company has focused on infrared detectors, near-infrared spectroscopy, 3D imaging, and distance measurement, with more than 400 global patents pending in 75 patent families and 107 patents granted. Today Trinamix is announcing a partnership with Qualcomm’s Software Accelerator Program to promote Trinamix’s technology to Android phone manufacturers.

Along with solving some of the existing issues with face recognition that can be too easily fooled, Trinamix’s technology has the potential to give makers of Android phones a competitive advantage. “Apple did a great job with facial recognition” in its Face ID login for iPhones, Bruder says. But with the exception of Huawei, which like Apple has created a facial recognition system that uses 2D and 3D cameras to improve accuracy, Android hardware hasn’t supported robust facial recognition biometrics.

“What we have invented is a fundamentally new approach to secure user authentication, based on our material detection. It’s an unprecedented ability to sense live skin,” says Bruder.

The Trinamix system combines a near-infrared spectroscopy 1-megapixel sensor with LED flood illumination and a light projector—both designed to be eye-safe—with proprietary beam analysis, to gauge the composition of the material the sensor is pointed at. Wood reflects back a different beam pattern than plastic, even if both have the identical shape and color. And because even slightly different materials reflect differently, the technology can tell the difference between skin with blood flowing under it and skin without.

Bruder and Trinamix have ambitious goals: By this time next year, Bruder says the company hopes to have its facial recognition system in Android and Windows devices that run on Qualcomm’s Hexagon processor on Snapdragon platforms at 2021’s Mobile World Congress (assuming it doesn’t get canceled.)