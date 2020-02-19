According to this deep fake, Neo taking the blue pill in ‘The Matrix’ would’ve been ‘Office Space’

What: The deep fake clip

Why We Care: The mysterious creator behind Ctrl Shift Face has been regaling us with deep fake gems for almost a year now. Ctrl Shift Face is responsible for the viral clips of Bill Hader seamlessly morphing into Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, and Al Pacino to match his spot-on impressions. Then it was swapping out actors in iconic movies, like Jim Carrey taking over for Jack Nicholson in The Shining or Brad Pitt as Tommy Wiseau in The Room.

And now we’re getting true storytelling, most masterfully exhibited in Ctrl Shift Face’s latest short Neo Takes the Blue Pill.

When Morpheus offers Neo the red or blue pill in The Matrix to either see how deep the rabbit hole goes or have the story end, he of course downs the red and so ensues a whole trilogy of dodging bullets, freeway fight scenes, and labyrinthine prophesies. But Ctrl Shift Face imagines a world where Neo refuses to stay woke—and that world is Peter Gibbons’s (Ron Livingston) mundane slog through corporate America in Office Space.

What makes this even better is the fact that the score from The Matrix is overlaid with the deep fake scenes from Office Space, lending a white-knuckle atmosphere to the lowest stakes imaginable.