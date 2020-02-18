Wendy’s whacked with $400,000 fine after 2,100 child labor violations

Wendy’s locations in Massachusetts may have taken the burger chain’s “old fashioned” tagline a little too literally.

Last month, the state attorney general’s office went after Chipotle for an “estimated 13,253 child labor violations,” and today we learned the office also went after Wendy’s. The home of the square burger is forking over $400,000 to move past allegations of child labor law violations.

The Massachusetts AG’s office estimated the chain was responsible for “more than 2,100 violations” at dozens of its stores in the state, according to a report from the Associated Press. For Wendy’s, the violations tally isn’t quite as eye-catching as it was for Chipotle. That ordeal cost the burrito business nearly $2 million.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey, a number of Wendy’s stores paid employees under the age of 18 to work later and longer than state law allows. Following the investigation, “Wendy’s came into compliance . . . and took meaningful steps to ensure a safe and productive work environment for its young workers,” Healey said.