Why the iPad is still shaping the future of computing

Apple celebrated the 10th anniversary of the iPad a few weeks ago. And even though the iconic tablet’s biggest days are probably behind it, it continues to have a lot of influence the way computer makers design laptops, tablets, and hybrids today.

I was privileged to be at the iPad launch and to hear Steve Jobs talk about the new device’s potential impact on the mobile computing market. He said that the iPad is the real computer for the masses. If PCs and laptops are like trucks, he argued, then iPads would be like cars. People purchase trucks to do specific jobs, like hauling, Jobs explained, while cars are everyday vehicles used for all kinds of tasks. That’s why the majority of vehicles on the roads today are cars, not trucks.

For awhile, it appeared that Jobs might have been right. Apple gave the iPad its own flavor of iOS, which helped inspire developers to go out and create great apps that exploited the size and functionality of the new device. All that helped push the iPad into the mainstream relatively quickly.

But after a couple of years of solid growth, iPad unit sales peaked in 2012, and demand for the devices has decreased significantly since then. Today, PCs and laptops still outsell iPads by a large margin.

Some commentators have taken this to mean that Apple’s iPad experiment is a failure. But that’s a one-dimensional argument. The iPad is still the best stand-alone tablet on the market. And it continues to evolve toward becoming a more capable productivity machine. That’s reflected in its operating system, which is now called iPadOS. As Apple has been driving developers to create more powerful productivity apps, iPads have become more like Macs.

In fact, five years from now, it may be very hard to tell the difference between the two. Macs will always be more powerful—and thus better for industrial-strength tasks such as video production—but it will be difficult to tell the difference at the app and OS level. Apple is already bringing iPad apps to the Mac via Project Catalyst. And thanks to the iPad Pro hardware and new iPadOS feartures, the iPad is becoming more capable of competing with older platforms.

Regardless of where Apple takes the iPad, the old argument of whether any pure tablet can ever replace a laptop will continue on.