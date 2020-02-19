How to actually create a fun company culture

It has long been recognized that all work and no play is likely to lead to less productive, dissatisfied workers. As far back as the 1930s, management researchers such as Elton Mayo and Mary Parker Follett noted that aspects of human nature, such as relationships, were important motivating factors in the workplace. It was a radical departure from Henry Ford’s assertion that “men work for two reasons. One is for wages, and one is for fear of losing their jobs.”

There was no time for fun in the early-1900s stopwatch driven world of scientific management and the efficiency movement. But the script for the workplace as a fun environment was rewritten by numerous Silicon Valley startups during the dot-com boom. They are now epitomized by the office perks that come with tech companies like Google. These encompass, variously: music and art studios, mini golf courses, ping-pong tables, foosball, climbing walls, and even nap pods.

Besides making working lives more enjoyable, there is strong evidence that fun in the workplace packs a powerful punch in terms of organizational benefits. For example, I researched the restaurant industry (in collaboration with John Michel from Loyola University and Michael Tews from Penn State in the US), an environment with more than 60% employee turnover annually, and found that workers who socialized more in the workplace and who saw their coworkers and the workplace as more fun were less likely to leave.

Fun in the workplace can also foster more positive attitudes, help teams become more cohesive, and help people deal with or recover from stressful work experiences, while also developing stronger relationships.

So how can firms create a suitably pro-fun culture and environment, with the appropriate activities, in order to capture these benefits? One important lesson for managers is that fun in the workplace is highly subjective. Some employees might look forward to meeting their coworkers for happy hour, viewing it as a chance to have fun and build camaraderie and team spirit. For others, however, the thought might fill them with dread.

That is why managers must consider how people view an activity that they may ostensibly intend to be fun before, during, and after the activity. Our research has identified a range of factors that affect the way people judge events to be fun or not.

1. Make fun voluntary

The more voluntary an activity, the more likely it is people will see it as fun and enjoy participating. But that means truly voluntarily, as opposed to an activity that is technically voluntary, but where people still feel pressure to engage in some way.