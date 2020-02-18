Black Twitter makes the case for Lorde-Morrison Day in honor of two literary giants

Today’s Google Doodle is business as usual. It’s the typical logo with the brand’s name spelled out in primary colors.
But Audre Lorde and Toni Morrison fans want Google to reconsider how it presents its logo on February 18 next year.
Today’s date isn’t the most popular date of Black History Month, but it means everything to people who have been moved by Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde. Lorde and Morrison—two of the most important writers in womanist literature and black feminist theory—were both born today (in 1934 and 1931). Both deceased, Lorde would have been 86 and Morrison 89, and fans on Twitter have dubbed today “Lorde-Morrison Day” in celebration of the literary icons’ legacies.
Lorde-Morrison Day isn’t official yet, but it has a nice ring to it. It also fits perfectly within Black History Month, and just before March, which is Women’s History Month.
Here’s a collection of tweets from people who have been impacted by the legacies these women have left behind.
@Google got a doodle for every day under the sun but nothing for the late greats, Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde, on their birthdays today. For some reason, that just don’t sit right with me. pic.twitter.com/ddIL587dyG
Not even a google doodle "@OHTheMaryD: Audre Lorde & Toni Morrison were born on this day. Why this isn't a national holiday is beyond me"
Other fans made it a point to honor their favs.
Happy Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde Day!! pic.twitter.com/svdzT1Bemx
Powerful Day! Both Audre Lorde and Toni Morrison were born today! #Birthday #powerful #women pic.twitter.com/XqVAWa4Ega
February is Black History Month.
On this day, two literary icons were born – Audre Lorde and Toni Morrison. Thank you for showing the world the value of freedom and equality through your words. #BlackHistoryMonth #WeBeginsWithMe pic.twitter.com/G4S0Pej4Zn
On this special day in Black History Month, we wish happy birthday to both Audre Lorde AND Toni Morrison!Thank you for giving wings to Black women’s words and lived experiences. For inspiring generations after you go take flight the same way you did. ????#audrelorde #tonimorrison pic.twitter.com/QqVjHNG2Zl
Every year I am reminded that if my mother’s doctor had scheduled her c-section one day later I would share a birthday with Audre Lorde AND Toni Morrison.
Then there’s the wisdom from quotes and other brief explanations for how these women were impactful.
In honor of Lorde-Morrison Day, I encourage everyone to write and reflect on the following questions, or to create your own questionnaire for yourself ✨ (adapted from Audre Lorde’s “The Cancer Journals”) pic.twitter.com/lPdokB2DWD
Two incredible forces of nature were born on this day three years apart. Hail Toni Morrison! Hail Audre Lorde! The wisdom you both shared inspired, educated, & transcended generations. pic.twitter.com/zOztfs1whV
✨Happy Birthday to Toni Morrison (1931–2019) and Audre Lorde (1934–1992)✨
“No black woman writer in this culture can write 'too much.' Indeed, no woman writer can write ‘too much’…No woman has ever written enough.”—bell hooks
(????: Lisa Larson-Walker, Elise R. Peterson) pic.twitter.com/501qjCIPrW
Toni Morrison was born today (Feb. 18) in 1931. The late author’s work made America as a whole consider how race has affected the country’s core, though she made it clear that her writing was for the Black audience. She is heralded as one of the greatest writers of our time. pic.twitter.com/pUl6GYTF0h
“The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being.”
Happy birthday, Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/qgmV3H8JJT
'Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge… it must be rejected, altered and exposed.'
—Toni Morrison #BOTD in 1931 pic.twitter.com/9EW6IBba6E
Audre Lorde was a poet who explored "those of us who stand outside the circle of this society's definition of acceptable women."
She was a powerful voice who called out what she saw. In our own corner of the world, our artists have tried to do the same.
Happy birthday, Audre. pic.twitter.com/MeyrkWABOi
"What does it mean when the tools of a racist patriarchy are used to examine the fruits of that same patriarchy? It means that only the most narrow perimeters of change are possible and allowable."
Audre Lorde (February 18, 1934 – November 17, 1992) pic.twitter.com/LagDZGsmgF
"We can learn to work & speak when we're afraid…For we have been socialized to respect fear more than our own needs for language & definition & while we wait in silence for that final luxury of fearlessness, the weight of that silence will choke us."- Audre Lorde pic.twitter.com/tPbWK5HNCc
