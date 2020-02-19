Trademarking color is absurd. But not for the reasons you think

Recently, lawyers at Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, threatened a small insurance company over its use of a color. T-Mobile has a trademark on Pantone Rhodamine Red U, commonly known as magenta, and the insurance company Lemonade uses it as a branding tool.

Imagine receiving that letter. “You’re now in big trouble if you use a color that’s been turning up in your drawings since you were two. Tell your designers to drop the M in CMYK moving forward, or else . . . ”

T-Mobile certainly isn’t the only company to trademark a color. Think UPS’s brown-painted trucks and Tiffany’s robin’s egg boxes. The arms race over color trademarks goes back to the 1980s, when a company called Owens Corning claimed a trademark for the pink it used in fiberglass insulation.

The problem is that color can’t really be owned. And trying to crush other companies’ use of color is not only petty; it completely misses the point of branding.

Let’s consider why a company might trademark a color in the first place. In T-Mobile’s case, the company argued that customers might get confused if another company uses magenta, because it’s so strongly associated with T-Mobile’s brand.

Now take that argument to its logical end. The Pantone Matching System library contains 1,867 colors, blended from different ratios of cyan, magenta, yellow, and black. Against that universe of sometimes barely perceptible color variations, there are hundreds of millions of companies worldwide. If every commercial interest claimed a color, we’d be living in a black-and-white world by lunchtime. (That’s only assuming the law would provide a loophole for the colors black and white.)

If you think about it, the idea of owning a color is not that different from the idea that our water and air would be better served under commercial ownership. Color is a universal palette, a raw material. When companies use their cash reserves to horde pieces of a shared resource, they’re being restrictive, not creative or competitive.