Read Tim Cook’s email to Apple employees about the impact of coronavirus

Yesterday Apple announced it was revising its Q2 revenue forecast downward. The reason for the rare revision? COVID-19, the new coronavirus, is currently sweeping across the globe. The country that has been hardest hit is of course China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

As a result, some economic activity in the country has come to a standstill. Particularly affected is manufacturing, which saw many factories shut down for weeks and many still not back to full capacity. As a result, Apple said, “that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.” The company also said “that demand for our products within China has been affected” due to all of its retail stores and many third-party retailers having been closed amid the outbreak.

Apple is the first major tech company to announce a revised forecast due to the coronavirus, but as China is the hub of manufacturing for most of the hardware devices the world uses, it’s reasonable to expect other companies to revise their forecasts soon.

Following the revised forecast, Apple CEO also sent an email to all Apple employees discussing the impact of the coronavirus, saying that the company’s first priority “is the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers, and the communities in which we operate.”

Cook also announced that Apple has now “more than doubled” their donations to support the world’s response to COVID-19. You can read his full email, which was obtained by Bloomberg, below: