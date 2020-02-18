The Boy Scouts of America just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it takes on increasing legal costs from defending against lawsuits related to the abuse of former members in its ranks, reports NBCNews .

In recent years, the organization has come under fire for the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of boys going back decades. Those allegations have led to hundreds of lawsuits and mounting legal bills—and, ultimately, the BSA’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. In a statement accompanying the filing, a Boy Scouts of America spokesperson said:

[The filing has] two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims.

As NBCNews points out, the news of the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing isn’t entirely unexpected. Back in 2018, the organization said it’s a route they could go down.

The Boy Scouts of America turns 110 years old this year and, as of 2017, has 1.2 million Cub Scouts and 822,000 Boy Scouts.