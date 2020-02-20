These 4 powerful PowerPoint alternatives won’t cost you a dime

When it comes to presentations, PowerPoint is a mighty beast. The gold standard for armies of salespeople and marketing professionals with laser pointers and slide clickers, it carries a corporate-level price tag. And while free, often web-based alternatives exist, the truly no-cost versions are generally extremely limited.

However, there are a handful of free, downloadable, PowerPoint-like presentation tools that you can use to make your next presentation great. Each has its trade-offs, but they all get the job done. And—hey—the price is right.

Keynote: a no-brainer for Mac users

Apple’s house-built Keynote software is easy to learn, not insanely difficult to master, and at the end of the day, produces good-looking presentations. What more could you ask for? Well, the main drawback here, of course, is that it’s only available for Apple’s own hardware. If you find yourself in that camp, though, it’s a free download for all your Cupertino-designed devices. There are plenty of handsome templates to leverage, you can collaborate in real time with team members (even PC users via the web), and accessing your presentation across all your iDevices is pretty seamless thanks to iCloud integration.

LibreOffice: free as in actually free

Sometimes free really means free. The popular, cross-platform LibreOffice suite is continuously developed by members of the open-source community who believe that software should be shared, built for the greater good, and actively improved upon. If you’re looking to replace large swaths of Microsoft Office wholesale, then this is a good place to start. The presentation software—called Libre Impress—is indeed an impressive and pretty fully featured PowerPoint alternative. You do miss out on some handy features like media-clip trimming, extended export options, and some animation elements, but for straightforward presentations, this is definitely an option to check out.