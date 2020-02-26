Should I bail on my startup and accept a CEO gig?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I’ve been pursuing my own idea, but I want to go back to working on something more stable, though still meaningful. I have an offer to be a CEO at a company that is almost out of cash but about to raise a Series A. (The current board will make introductions to other investors but is not planning to lead the round.) It is risky, but I know I can make a difference. Your advice?

—Founder considering a CEO gig

Dear Founder,

This is a big question, not only because you have a big decision to make, but because that decision rests on figuring out what truly matters to you. What are you looking for? What’s most important?

I understand that if you are coming from a startup that didn’t take off, you are desiring a certain sense of security. If that’s the case, a company that’s raising a Series A round might not be the right move for you. That’s pretty early in a startup’s life—way too early to know with near certainty that it’s going to make it. It might make sense to join a company that’s more mature but that still has exciting prospects.

Of course, the opportunity of joining something early is exciting, as we believe there’s nothing as exciting than building something from the ground up. But that also means that too often we dismiss later stage companies as being able to offer incredible opportunities. I joined eBay after it had already gone public, and I can tell you there was an opportunity to make a real impact as well as reap significant financial rewards.