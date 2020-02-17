Instagram’s CEO explains why you’re not getting an iPad app any time soon

Despite turning ten later this year, Instagram still does not have an iPad app. It’s something that hasn’t sat well with users of the service for a long time. An iPad app, IG users have long argued, is a natural for the service, and would allow users to browse images on the table’s big beautiful display.

That’s not to mention that professional photographers and graphic designers that use the iPad as a work tool would love to be able to take and upload photos they shoot on their iPad right from a dedicated IG iPad app. So why hasn’t there been an iPad app as of yet–and is one ever coming?

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, speaking at an event this weekend, the company would like to do an iPad app–but don’t hold your breath. The reason, Mosseri said (as reported by Verge editor Chris Welch) is that Instagram doesn’t have the resources to devote to developing an app for Apple’s tablet.

He also said Instagram “would like to build an iPad app.” “But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.” The iPad is 10 years old. Maybe by the time it’s 20, then? — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) February 15, 2020

While admitting Instagram “would like to build an iPad app,” Mosseri said, “But we only have so many people, and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet.”

Of course, that explanation is probably hard to swallow for many out there considering Instagram is owned by Facebook–one of the world’s richest companies–so it’s hard to see how it doesn’t have the extra developers needed to make an iPad app–or can’t just hire the extra developers needed in a flash. If none of the $20 billion in revenue Instagram brought in last year is going to hiring more software engineers, you wonder just what Instagram is doing with all that cash?

Regardless, that IG iPad app you’ve always wanted? Don’t expect to see it any time soon.