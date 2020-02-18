This is the leadership style that helps cultivate work-life harmony

As a leader, you know how important you are to your employees’ experience. Employees don’t quit jobs or organizations. They leave managers and leaders . How you lead is hugely critical to keeping them satisfied and motivated to stick around.

Motivating employees to stay at an organization through work-life fulfillment can come through many avenues, but a 2018 study identifies particular elements that help employees achieve better work-life satisfaction—especially what helps them perform better, reduces their physical and emotional stress, and motivates them to go the extra mile. This research, published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior (and involving 2,892 employees), found that three elements are necessary for employees to have a successful work-life fulfillment. They need to believe in their ability to manage tasks effectively, perceive they can handle negative emotions, and have the ability to empathize with coworkers.

These capabilities and perceptions echo the brilliant work by Patricia Voydanoff, an author and expert on work and family. She says that perceptions of capacity drive work-life conflict and fulfillment. The more people believe they can handle the demands that others place on them, the less stressed they feel. It’s not about the demands themselves. It’s more about perceptions of the ability to handle them.

So, as a leader, how can you support work-life fulfillment for your employees? The answers might seem straightforward, but they also illustrate some distinct behaviors to avoid.

Provide choice, but don’t lock people in

Choice is a significant contributor to work-life fulfillment. People need different things at different times when it comes to navigating the demands of work and life. Providing as much choice as possible helps employees feel like they have the support they need to perform at their best. You can do this by giving people a choice of when they work, where they work, or how they work. Of course, it’s essential to set boundaries and take company needs and job requirements into account, but in general, the more choices you can give people, the better.

As much as possible, avoid locking people into the choices they make. Consider a dad who, during the school year, may appreciate being able to choose to work from home in the afternoons, but during the summer, may want to work from home on Wednesdays. The demands of life change continuously, so let people keep their options open, and allow them to adjust their approaches to work as their needs and priorities change.

Foster transparency, but don’t be invasive

Openness, trust, and liberal sharing of information are the lifeblood of healthy organizational cultures and thriving teams. When people feel in the loop and trusted, they tend to behave in a more trustworthy way. When they have access to crucial information, they can be more proactive, innovative, and effective in their roles. This applies to work-oriented details, but also the goings-on of their lives. For example, if an employee’s wife is sick, and he has to miss critical client meetings or deadlines, it’s helpful if team members are aware. This way, they can support him, rather than assume he is slacking.