You don’t have to have a big team to achieve big things

Let’s go to that new Japanese restaurant downtown. No, it’s too far, how about the old Italian place? The one near my house is always good! I vote we try something new.

I’m standing in the middle of a crowded living room full of my favorite people. All around me, I hear a cacophony of opinions about where to dine. There’s 12 of us, and we’re all getting impatient, louder, and more than a little hungry. Over 30 minutes later, and no one can decide on where to eat. Instead of opting for trying something new, we end up ordering pizza. Again.

As the saying goes: too many cooks spoil the broth. And I believe the same can easily apply to the business world. When there are too many voices involved in decision-making, innovation goes out the door.

The benefits of a small team

The moment I launched my startup 13 years ago, I knew I wanted two things: to acquire the skill set needed to make my company a success and not to take a penny in outside funding. This meant that as a CEO, I would have to make do with a smaller team from the get-go.

Unlike larger organizations with a large C-suite and multiple founders and investors, going small from the start made me realize the value in pooling complementary skill sets while working toward a single purpose.

As Alpha Software CEO Richard Rabins previously noted for Fast Company, smaller teams have a leg up. Not only are they easier to manage than larger ones—but they’re also less expensive. When your C-suite becomes too crowded, for example, “it’s easier for some voices to get lost,” Rabins explains, “or for the team to lack a common sense of direction.”

At JotForm, our employees work in small, cross-functional teams, but I like to set this example in my leadership style as well. While some companies are continually crafting new positions with fancy titles, what matters most to me is that the higher level team I do have remains agile and highly collaborative.